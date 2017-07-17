EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE Athletic Training Department announced the addition of Ryan Salerno to its full-time staff.

Salerno returns to SIUE after earning his master's degree in 2016 in exercise and sport psychology. He previously was a graduate assistant athletic trainer from August 2014 to May 2016.

His major assignments will be to work with the women's soccer and baseball programs.

"Ryan worked with wrestling, women's soccer and baseball while he was a graduate assistant," said SIUE Head Athletic Trainer Gerry Schlemer. "We expect he will be able to step in right away."

Since completing his graduate assistantship, Salerno served as the head athletic trainers for the Normal Cornbelters in 2016 and as an athletic trainer for Midwest Orthopedic Center in 2016 and 2017.

Prior to SIUE, Salerno attended Illinois State University where he received his bachelor's degree in Athletic Training. In addition, he worked with several of the athletics teams at Illinois Wesleyan University.

He worked as an intern with J. Robinson Intensive Wrestling Camps in Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Oregon. Salerno also volunteered for the Special Olympics.

Salerno is a native of Orland Park, Illinois.

