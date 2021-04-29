Take the electrifying, rhythmic sounds of rock, fuse it with impassioned, operatic singing and cutting-edge projections, add in the message about a life re-created after experiencing the horrors of a concentration camp, and the result is an experience that is captivating and heartfelt.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Arts & Issues presents a free virtual production of “Iron & Coal,” written and performed by critically acclaimed composer and performer Jeremy Schonfeld, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

Schonfeld, a native of University City, Mo., traces his father’s attempts to create a life out of ashes, having spent a year in concentration camps at the age of 10. He weaves memories of his own early childhood, his coming to terms with the death of his father Gustav and the birth of his own son.

Schonfeld was inspired to create the piece after reading “Absence of Closure,” a memoir of his father Gustav, who is an East St. Louis native. Gustav went on to become a medical doctor and had a long, notable career at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

In the fully-staged production, which was filmed at the Music Center at Strathmore in Maryland, audience goers will be treated to original animation, a rock band with an orchestra, and a youth chorus and orchestra.

Following the presentation will be a virtual, live panel discussion with Schonfeld, Music Director David Bloom, Director Kevin Newberry and Chase Hopkins, general manager for the Haymarket Opera Company and artistic director for Opera Edwardsville.

“I saw ‘Iron & Coal’ in New York in January a year ago, right before the pandemic hit,” said Arts & Issues Director Grant Andree. “It was terrific. The story was moving. The music was great. The number of singers and musicians made it a rare and inspiring event.”

Watch the trailer here, and then tune in to watch the highly acclaimed production here. For more information, read the Strathmore program for full credits and information.

The event is sponsored by Opera Edwardsville. This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. This engagement is supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Illinois Arts Council and the Crane Group.

