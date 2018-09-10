SIUE announces Summer 2018 graduates
September 10, 2018 3:18 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville today announced its Summer 2018 graduates.
The names of the graduates are attached, categorized by state, then hometown alphabetically.
You can view the list by clicking here.
Honors for undergraduate students are indicated as follows:
* Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.74)
** Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89)
*** Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9 or higher)
+ Honors Scholars
