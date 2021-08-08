EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s College of Arts and Sciences has announced a new accelerated combined degree option within the Departments of Political Science and Public Administration and Policy Analysis allowing students to earn both a bachelor’s in political science and a Masters in Public Administration (MPA) in just five academic years.

The partnership will create access for a wider array of students as well as allow them to save money on the cost of their education and achieve their career goals sooner.

“This collaboration provides a nice pathway for students who are interested in politics and want to work in government,” said Ken Moffett, PhD, chair and professor in the Department of Political Science. “Many of our students go on to public policy-related careers, and this partnership makes that career option easier to pursue.

“In addition, it reduces the educational costs for our students, many of whom take out student loans. A combination of lower student loan balances with more rapid degree completion enables students to earn higher salaries sooner and to give back to our community.”

Students will jumpstart their graduate education by enrolling in two MPA courses within their undergraduate senior year. They will gain opportunities for career exploration and hands-on learning through internships with government institutions.

“These academic and applied experiences will provide valuable opportunities to enhance the resume and skillsets of accelerated degree participants,” said Nancy Huyck, PhD, chair and professor in the Department of Public Administration and Policy Analysis. “Students will gain knowledge applicable to professional public administration and policy analysis while concurrently completing their bachelor’s in political science.”

The program will begin enrolling students in fall 2021. Once students have graduated with a bachelor’s in political science, they have the option to complete the MPA in 12-18 months in either a hybrid or fully-online format.

Photo: (L-R) Ken Moffett, PhD, chair and professor in the Department of Political Science, and Nancy Huyck, PhD, chair and professor in the Department of Public Administration and Policy Analysis.

