EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball Head Coach Leah Johnson and her coaching staff have announced their lineup of summer individual and team camps. Register quickly as spots are going fast.

This summer's camp series kicks off June 8-9 with the two-day All-Skills Camp.

The SIUE volleyball team is coming off one of its highest-attended camps this spring (Fast Fours). Johnson announced that Fast Fours will be included in many of the All-Skills camps this summer.

"SIUE volleyball summer camps are known for prioritizing individual attention," said SIUE Assistant Coach Luke Young. "Each camp has a maximum of an 8-to-1 camper-to-coach ratio."

Information and registration forms are available at camps.jumpforward.com/siuevolleyball. All of the camps will be at SIUE's Vadalabene Center. Most camps are open for boys and girls in grades 4 through 12.

Two new camps have been added this summer. Advanced Ball Control (July 11) and Advanced Attacking & Setting (July 12) are designed for high school-age athletes only.

SIUE volleyball also announced the return of the Coaching Clinic (July 21) after a successful debut of the event in 2015.

For more information, contact SIUE Assistant Coach Kendall Paulus at 618-650-5285 or by e-mail at kpaulus@siue.edu.

All of the individual volleyball camps are listed below by date.

2-Day All-Skills Camp 1

Date: Wednesday-Thursday, June 8-9

Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Vadalabene Center

Cost: $170

Elite Camp

Date: Thursday-Saturday, July 7-9

Location: Vadalabene Center

Cost: $285

Pass & Serve Fundamentals

Date: Monday, July 11

Time: 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Location: Vadalabene Center

Cost: $80

Advanced Ball Control

Date: Monday, July 11

Time: 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Location: Vadalabene Center

Cost: $80

Attacking Fundamentals

Date: Monday, July 12

Time: 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Location: Vadalabene Center

Cost: $80

Advanced Attacking & Setting

Date: Monday, July 12

Time: 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Location: Vadalabene Center

Cost: $45

2-Day All-Skills Camp 2

Date: Wednesday-Thursday, July 13-14

Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Vadalabene Center

Cost: $170

2016 Coaching Clinic

Date: Thursday, July 21

Time: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Location: Vadalabene Center

Cost: $50 for first coach; $40 from additional coaches from same organization

High School Team Camp

Date: Friday, July 22

Full Schedule TBA

Early Bird Registration: $225 per team (by June 1)

Standard Registration: $235 per team

