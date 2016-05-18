SIUE announces lineup of summer individual and team volleyball camps
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball Head Coach Leah Johnson and her coaching staff have announced their lineup of summer individual and team camps. Register quickly as spots are going fast.
This summer's camp series kicks off June 8-9 with the two-day All-Skills Camp.
The SIUE volleyball team is coming off one of its highest-attended camps this spring (Fast Fours). Johnson announced that Fast Fours will be included in many of the All-Skills camps this summer.
"SIUE volleyball summer camps are known for prioritizing individual attention," said SIUE Assistant Coach Luke Young. "Each camp has a maximum of an 8-to-1 camper-to-coach ratio."
Information and registration forms are available at camps.jumpforward.com/siuevolleyball. All of the camps will be at SIUE's Vadalabene Center. Most camps are open for boys and girls in grades 4 through 12.
Two new camps have been added this summer. Advanced Ball Control (July 11) and Advanced Attacking & Setting (July 12) are designed for high school-age athletes only.
SIUE volleyball also announced the return of the Coaching Clinic (July 21) after a successful debut of the event in 2015.
For more information, contact SIUE Assistant Coach Kendall Paulus at 618-650-5285 or by e-mail at kpaulus@siue.edu.
All of the individual volleyball camps are listed below by date.
2-Day All-Skills Camp 1
Date: Wednesday-Thursday, June 8-9
Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Location: Vadalabene Center
Cost: $170
Elite Camp
Date: Thursday-Saturday, July 7-9
Location: Vadalabene Center
Cost: $285
Pass & Serve Fundamentals
Date: Monday, July 11
Time: 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.
Location: Vadalabene Center
Cost: $80
Advanced Ball Control
Date: Monday, July 11
Time: 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Location: Vadalabene Center
Cost: $80
Attacking Fundamentals
Date: Monday, July 12
Time: 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.
Location: Vadalabene Center
Cost: $80
Advanced Attacking & Setting
Date: Monday, July 12
Time: 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Location: Vadalabene Center
Cost: $45
2-Day All-Skills Camp 2
Date: Wednesday-Thursday, July 13-14
Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Location: Vadalabene Center
Cost: $170
2016 Coaching Clinic
Date: Thursday, July 21
Time: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Location: Vadalabene Center
Cost: $50 for first coach; $40 from additional coaches from same organization
High School Team Camp
Date: Friday, July 22
Full Schedule TBA
Early Bird Registration: $225 per team (by June 1)
Standard Registration: $235 per team
