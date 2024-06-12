EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE Athletics is excited to announce that the 2nd annual Cougars Champions Classic will be held on Monday, August 5 at Sunset Hills Country Club.

The Cougars Champions Classic will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 11 AM. Registration for the outing will be available while spots remain for the first 36 foursomes (144 golfers).

Online registration for the Cougars Champions Classic is available here.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the 2nd annual Cougars Champions Classic at one of the most scenic and challenging courses in the Metro East at Sunset Hills Country Club," commented Associate Director of Athletics Jake Sutter. "Last year's event was a tremendous event as we welcomed back alumni and supporters from across the country and hosted some incredible corporate sponsors who annually invest in our mission and our 270+ student-athletes here at SIUE. We look forward to another successful event as we raise funds in support of our student-athletes."

SIUE Athletics is actively seeking out mutually beneficial partnerships to directly support this event and to become enrolled as an official SIUE Athletics Corporate Sponsor. If you are interested in these opportunities, please contact Jake Sutter by email at jaksutt@siue.edu or by phone at 618.570.5846 or visit the registration page.

Net proceeds from the golf outing support the operations of SIUE Athletics and the highest needs of the student-athlete experience. Participating and supporting this event will positively and profoundly impact SIUE Athletics in 2024-25.

