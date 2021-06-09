EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) and Spoon River College (SRC) have agreed to offer an accelerated path to a bachelor’s in nursing (BSN) that would allow students to complete their general education courses at SRC, earning an associate’s in nursing, then complete their baccalaureate nursing coursework online through SIUE.

Students can take classes at SRC and begin a job in their profession while working online to obtain their BS from SIUE.

The SON accelerated registered nurse to Bachelor of Science (RN to BS) in nursing option is offered in a flexible, entirely online format to accommodate the needs of working registered nurses (RNs). The program format consists of eight-week courses, and can be completed in one year (three semesters) if most of the general education requirements are met at the time of admission. A student’s academic progression plan is customized to meet their individual needs. Those interested in attaining an RN to MSN or DNP may apply for accelerated graduate nursing options.

“The SIUE School of Nursing is enthusiastic about this long-term partnership with Spoon River College,” said Sheri Compton-McBride, DNP, RN, assistant professor, and director of the SON RN/BS Nursing Program and Contract Management. “In all of our partnerships, we are dedicated to positively impacting access to nursing education and growth within the nursing profession, as well as contributing to a diverse, productive nursing workforce. Together, we will work with students to provide a seamless transition to obtain their bachelor’s degree, and for those interested, access to graduate nursing program options.”

For more information, contact SRC at 309-647-4645 or src.edu/academics/career/ Pages/nursing or visit siue.edu/nursing/academic- programs.

About SRC

Spoon River College provides innovative learning opportunities that enhance the quality of life in the communities it serves. SRC strengthens its communities by providing a broad range of educational programs, cultural activities, and economic development opportunities in an environment dedicated to success.

About SIUE School of Nursing

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,900 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

Photo: SIUE’s Sheri Compton-McBride, DNP, RN, assistant professor, and director of the School of Nursing RN/BS Nursing Program and Contract Management.

