EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) and Kishwaukee College (KC) have agreed to offer an accelerated path to a bachelor’s in nursing (BSN) that would allow students to complete their general education courses at KC, earning an associate’s in nursing, then complete their baccalaureate nursing coursework online through SIUE.

Students can take classes at KC and begin a job in their profession while working online to obtain their bachelor’s from SIUE. The partnership also provides students a unique opportunity to jump-start their BSN, through dual enrollment, taking two classes at SIUE while completing their RN at KC.

The SON accelerated registered nurse to Bachelor of Science (RN to BS) in nursing option is offered in a flexible, entirely online format to accommodate the needs of working registered nurses. The program format consists of eight-week courses and can be completed in one year (three semesters) if most of the general education requirements are met at the time of admission. A student’s academic progression plan is customized to meet their individual needs. Those interested in attaining an RN to MSN or DNP may apply for accelerated graduate nursing options.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with SIUE to provide a seamless transition for our students from Kishwaukee College choosing to transfer into SIUE’s fully online bachelor’s in the nursing program,” said KC Chief Academic Officer Dr. Joanne Kantner.

“The SIUE School of Nursing is enthusiastic about this exciting partnership with Kishwaukee College,” added Sheri Compton-McBride, DNP, RN, assistant professor, director of the SON RN/BS nursing program and contract management. “In alignment with our mission, the SIUE School of Nursing is committed to positively impacting access to nursing education and growth within the nursing profession, as well as contributing to a diverse, productive nursing workforce. Together, we will work with students to provide a seamless transition to obtain their bachelor’s degree, and for those interested, access to graduate nursing program options.”

For more information, about KC visit kish.edu/nursing or visit siue.edu/nursing/academic-programs.

More like this: