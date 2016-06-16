EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Kaskaskia College (KC) have signed a 2+2 Articulation Agreement in early childhood education to better ensure a seamless transfer experience as students transition from KC to SIUE.

Students enrolled in the program will complete two years of coursework at each institution and will qualify for an associate’s in arts or applied science from KC and a bachelor’s in early childhood education from SIUE.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I would like to thank our Early Childhood program director, Martha Latorre, for her efforts to establish this important partnership with Kaskaskia College,” said Curt Lox, PhD and dean of the SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior. “It is our belief that the students who transition from Kaskaskia College will be prepared to succeed with us and become outstanding educators upon graduation. The faculty and administration at Kaskaskia College have been a pleasure to work with, and I look forward to future collaborations in the years to come.”

“I am extremely excited to finalize what I hope to be just one of several 2+2’s that are in the works at the present time,” added Martha Latorre, PhD and associate professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning. “The process of making this agreement possible was brought to fruition by many great minds working together. I hope that our institutions and students will benefit from this for many years to come. For students and many of us in the early childhood field, the outcomes of this past year are a dream come true.”

More like this: