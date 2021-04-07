EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) and Joliet Junior College (JJC) have agreed to offer an accelerated path to a bachelor’s in nursing (BSN). The partnership would allow students to complete their general education courses at JJC, earning an associate in nursing, then complete their baccalaureate nursing coursework online through SIUE.

Students can take classes at JJC and begin a job in their profession, while working online to obtain their BSN from SIUE.

The SON accelerated registered nurse to Bachelor of Science (RN to BS) in nursing option is offered in a flexible, entirely online format to accommodate the needs of working registered nurses (RNs). The program format consists of eight-week courses, and can be completed in one year (three semesters) if most of the general education requirements are met at the time of admission. A student’s academic progression plan is customized to meet their individual needs. Those interested in attaining an RN to MSN or DNP may apply for accelerated graduate nursing options.

“The SIUE School of Nursing is excited to enter into this long-term partnership with Joliet Junior College,” said Sheri Compton-McBride, DNP, RN, assistant professor, and director of the SON RN/BS Nursing Program and Contract Management. “We are dedicated to a partnership that positively impacts access to nursing education and growth within the nursing profession, as well as contributes to a diverse, productive nursing workforce. Together, we will work with students to provide a seamless transition to obtain their bachelor’s degree, and for those interested, access to graduate nursing program options.”

“The mission of Joliet Junior College is to transform students’ lives with a vision to cultivate pathways to success. This partnership with SIUE provides an option for students to further their education at the baccalaureate level at a time when the demand for nurses is high,” said Jorie Kulczak, interim dean of nursing health and public services. “JJC is proud to support the nursing profession and nursing workforce in Illinois through this partnership.”

For more information, contact JJC at 815-729-9020 or jjc.edu/choose-your-path/ or visit siue.edu/nursing/academic- programs.

About JJC

Located in the south Chicago suburbs, Joliet Junior College is the nation’s first public community college, with six campuses and education centers that serve approximately 27,000 students annually. JJC’s nine academic pathways offer customized, affordable certificate and associate degree options for immediate career placement, as well as seamless transfer capabilities through its partners across Illinois and throughout the U.S. JJC students also benefit from a collective $13 million in state and federal grants, and scholarship assistance in excess of $750,000 each year. Learn more about transfer opportunities at www.jjc.edu/university- partners.

About SIUE School of Nursing

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,900 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

Photo: SIUE School of Nursing’s Sheri Compton-McBride, DNP, RN, assistant professor and director of the RN/BS Nursing Program and Contract Management.

