The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) and Illinois Valley Community College (IVCC) have agreed to offer an accelerated path to a bachelor’s in nursing (BSN) that would allow students to complete their general education courses at IVCC, earning an associate’s in nursing, then complete their baccalaureate nursing coursework online through SIUE.

Students can take classes at IVCC and begin a job in their profession, while working online to obtain their BS from SIUE.

The SON accelerated registered nurse to Bachelor of Science (RN to BS) in nursing option is offered in a flexible, entirely online format to accommodate the needs of working registered nurses (RNs). The program format consists of eight-week courses, and can be completed in one year (three semesters) if most of the general education requirements are met at the time of admission. A student’s academic progression plan is customized to meet their individual needs. Those interested in attaining an RN to MSN or DNP may apply for accelerated graduate nursing options.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Much like our program, SIUE’s School of Nursing is an excellent value, is well-respected and affordable,” IVCC Director of Nursing Programs Jennifer Grobe said. “Nursing students often have to keep up with demanding courses while also juggling family and work responsibilities. This partnership is a way to earn a BSN with minimal expense and travel.”

“The SIUE School of Nursing is enthusiastic about this long-term partnership with Illinois Valley Community College,” said Sheri Compton-McBride, DNP, RN, assistant professor, and director of the SON RN/BS Nursing Program and Contract Management. “In all of our partnerships, we are dedicated to positively impacting access to nursing education and growth within the nursing profession, as well as contributing to a diverse, productive nursing workforce. Together, we will work with students to provide a seamless transition to obtain their bachelor’s degree, and for those interested, access to graduate nursing program options.”

For more information, contact IVCC at 815-224-2720 or ivcc.edu/admissions/nursingadmissions or visit siue.edu/nursing/academic-programs.

More like this: