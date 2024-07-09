EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA) are proud to announce a new partnership. Together, they have created a digital credential for Community Health Workers (CHWs). This initiative aims to enhance public health services by equipping individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to serve as effective frontline public health workers.

“IPHA is happy to collaborate with SIUE to offer this Community Health Workers training,” said Tracey Smith, DNP, PHCNS-BC, director of Community Health for IPHA. “Community Health Workers are a growing workforce in the state of Illinois and have an important role in helping to improve the health of Illinois residents.”

“This training will cover the 13 national CHW core competencies, plus other key elements CHWs need to help empower individuals along their healthcare journey,” continued Smith.

The CHW credential ensures that earners have achieved competency in key areas.

“The training will provide SIUE students and local community members with opportunities to learn a variety of topics in public health, including cultural humility, trauma-informed care, emergency response, health communication, health advocacy, health assessment, health promotion and prevention, and global health challenges,” explained Huaibo Xin, DrPH, MD, MPH, SIUE School of Educational, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) professor and chair of Public Health and Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology in the Department of Applied Health.

“The training will also help prepare individuals to serve as an intermediary between communities and public health/healthcare systems,” added Xin. “Additionally, areas such as interpersonal communication, relationship building, service coordination, navigation, capacity building, community assessment, outreach, professionalism, evaluation, and research skills are embedded within the qualification. Thus, the credential prepares participants to become employment-ready, trusted public health workers.”

Earners of the certificate adopt an equity-centered approach to public health, emphasizing inclusivity and fairness. Participants explore both public and global health challenges, gaining a broad perspective on health issues, according to organizers.

The program includes 80 hours of free, asynchronous and synchronous online coursework. Upon passing the required assessments, participants earn a digital credential and an employment-ready certification. Applicants to the program must be high school graduates or have a GED. SIUE students are encouraged to participate in this training to supplement their coursework.

“This digital credential represents a quadruple victory,” said Paul Rose, PhD, SEHHB associate dean and professor in the Department of Psychology. “Participating students will develop marketable healthcare skills. Communities served will experience greater access to healthcare.”

“SIUE will have a new pathway into its public health programs, and the Illinois Public Health Association will demonstrate its success in promoting greater healthcare access and equity,” continued Rose. “This innovative program underscores SIUE's commitment to public health and community service, providing valuable opportunities for residents of Illinois to gain essential skills and credentials in the public health sector.”

For more information on the Community Health Worker digital credential program, or to apply, email chwsupport@ipha.com.

About Illinois Public Health Association

Established in 1940, the Illinois Public Health Association is the oldest and largest public health association in the State of Illinois. As one of the largest affiliates of the American Public Health Association, IPHA is widely recognized as a leader in the field of public health advocacy, health education, and public health programming.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

