

GRANITE CITY - Gonzalo “Gonz” Jove had the opportunity to put his imagination to work when he was asked to paint a mural for St. Louis City SC, a professional soccer team in St. Louis. Gonz graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1979 with a degree in sculpture, and extensive studies in painting and mathematics. The mural sits atop the building on the corner of Olive Street and North 21st Street, just steps away from CITYPARK home of St Lous CITY SC.

Gonz and his team completed the mural in three weeks.

“Because of all the great teachers we had there (at SIUE) I was able to comprehend the basics of what art was all about,” said Gonz.

Gonz and his family moved from Bolivia to the United States in the mid-'60s. Soccer has always been close to Gonz’ heart. He played soccer during his childhood and throughout his high school and college days in the St. Louis area.

“Soccer was always in my blood,” Gonz said. “When St Louis City approached me, it was quite a dream come true, because those two are my most passionate things that I live for (soccer and art).”

Gonz follows St Lous CITY SC closely and is excited to attend his first game in person this July.

