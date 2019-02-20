EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumnus Hank Niemerg is dedicating 10 months of service, relating to community and spirituality. Augustinian Volunteers are recent college graduates who feel called to spend a year in service to others while living in an intentional community, and committing to personal and spiritual development.

“The Augustinian Volunteer experience centers on relationships with Augustinian friars, fellow volunteers, service site partners, program staff and God,” said Joanna Bowen, director of the Augustinian Volunteers. “Through service to others, young adults have the opportunity to utilize their skills for the common good, while learning alongside the communities they encounter.”

Niemerg completed a bachelor’s in computer science from the SIUE School of Engineering in 2018. During his 10-month tenure as an Augustinian Volunteer, he is living in Lawrence, Mass. Niemerg is serving as a substitute teacher at Saint Augustine School and assisting with after school activities.

“I have always seen service as an important part of my Catholic faith and am very happy I’ve been given a chance to serve at this stage in my life,” said Niemerg.

Between August 2018 and June 2019, 12 Augustinian Volunteers are serving with local community partners for 40-50 hours a week in Lawrence, Philadelphia, San Diego and Ventura, Calif. Aside from being placed in one of the four domestic communities, volunteers also have the opportunity to serve internationally in Chulucanas, Peru.

