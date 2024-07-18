EDWARDSVILLE - Life will bring a mixed bag of surprises, challenges, failures and opportunities. The important thing is to remain on the “road” to arrive at a place of satisfaction and sought-after achievements, according to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumnus Ahmad Marcus Lathan.

Lathan, a news reporter for KFVS-12 in Cape Girardeau, Mo., was a guest speaker at the SIUE TRIO Upward Bound (UB) EC/MLC summer program’s Workshop Wednesdays. He gave his presentation, “Trust the Process,” on Wednesday, July 10 at the SIUE East St. Louis Center to students, grades 9-11. Lathan earned his bachelor’s in mass communication with a specification in journalism from SIUE in 2023.

“‘Trust the Process’ is a term that the Philadelphia 76ers coined back in their rebuilding stages,” said Lathan. “I speak on it from the sense of trusting the process of life. We all go through ups and downs to reach a level of success.”

“I wanted to instill a mindset of patience and confidence in the Upward Bound students, to let them know that everything does not work out as planned,” he continued. “However, if they put in the work and stay focused through it all, life will play itself out as it should.”

Some key points the television reporter left with the students:

Stay patient, even when life is not going how you think it should go.

Hard work beats talent when talent is not working hard enough.

Be open to change.

Lathan also shared information about his job as a reporter and his life’s mission.

"The main duties of my job include interviewing, videography, video editing, writing and live news broadcasts,” said Lathan. “I interview people every day to produce a story. I film my videos for the stories alongside that as well. At the news station, I write my stories and edit the video for the 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. show. Then, I work on my online news story for the online viewers.”

“I enjoy the dynamic nature of my job the most,” he continued. “Every day there is something new going on in the world that hits close to home or throughout the Southeast Missouri/Southern Illinois region, and it brings new stories and challenges.”

“My life mission is to help others in any way possible and leave a positive influence on those individuals,” shared Lathan. “The way my job helps me fulfill my life mission is through my daily interactions with people, while I’m working on a story. Many times, I run into people who have never had their business broadcast, have not had their story heard, or they feel like their story deserves to be told on a larger scale. The stories I create leave a lasting impression on everyone involved, whether they are in the story or watch it. My stories can bring laughter, teach someone something, serve as a listening ear for someone or be a positive spark in the world.”

“I am glad that we are offering Workshop Wednesdays,” said Christopher Cooper, program director for the SIUE TRIO Upward Bound EC/MLC programs. “We are introducing our students to a diverse array of career opportunities. Providing these experiences is crucial in helping our students identify and pursue paths that align with their ambitions.”

“Mr. Lathan’s presentation was an extremely relevant one,” continued Cooper. “Mr. Lathan is a student from the Belleville area and a recent SIUE graduate, he can provide valuable insights from someone who was recently in their position.”

“It is essential that the students understand that SIUE is more than capable of producing highly qualified professionals, and they too can be a part of this esteemed community.”

Upward Bound programs help youth prepare for higher education and serve students from East St. Louis, Charter (EC) and Madison, Lovejoy, Cahokia (MLC) high schools. Participants receive instruction in literature, composition and STEM subjects on college campuses after school, on Saturdays and during the summer. The quality services provided will prepare the students for successful high school completion and entrance into post-secondary programs. Upward Bound is a college-preparatory program designed to serve low-income and/or potential first-generation college students who are currently in grades 9-12. Upward Bound is part of the SIUE East St. Louis Center.

