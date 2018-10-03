EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville graduate, Latavia Jo N. Harley, recently published her own book this month.

The book, Genesis, consist of poetry and prose that Harley has been working on for over a decade.

The book is described as the following on amazon.com:

“These pages are Genesis. The beginning of something; rather it be the beginning of something beautiful or the beginning of my ending. These pages are the creation of a new chapter in my life. Through these pages you will witness my story. My story of yearning, love, heartache, pain, abuse, betrayal, overcoming achieving and succeeding! Through these pages I hope you find joy, and inspiration.”

