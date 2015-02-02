The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Alumni Association will be host its annual Trivia Night on Saturday, Feb. 21. The event will be held at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will assist the University in supporting student scholarships, funding travel programs and supporting local alumni programming.

The event promises to be entertaining with several prizes to be won throughout the evening. The first place team will receive $500. The runner-up team will receive $250. A 50/50 raffle will also take place, so anyone could be a winner.

A silent auction will take place during the event and features several highly desirable items, including St. Louis Cardinals Diamond Box tickets, premier jewelry, a Chicago White Sox autographed baseball, Arlo Guthrie concert tickets, a family portrait sitting from Voegele Studios and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

Refreshments will be provided free of charge while supplies last, including beer and soft drinks. Participants are asked to bring their own snacks.

Master of ceremonies is SIUE alumnus John Elafros. Currently a media personality for Schlafly Beer, Elafros was a finalist in last year’s KMOX contest to serve as the correspondent at St. Louis Cardinals spring training.

Tables of 10 are $250. Participants may register online: siue.edu/alumni, at Birger Hall on the SIUE campus, by contacting Laura Hopping at 618-650-2762 or lhoppin@siue.edu.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

More like this: