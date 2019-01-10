EDWARDSVILLE - Who better to share information on Southern Illinois University Edwardsville than those whose lives have been positively changed by their experiences as a student?

Through the SIUE Alumni Recruitment Ambassador Program, proud Cougar alumni are sharing their experiences and sparking interest in prospective students across the country.

“I had an awesome experience as an undergraduate at SIUE, and I want to help promote my school in the best light possible,” said Michael Yancey, who earned a bachelor’s in mass communications from the College of Arts and Sciences in 1993.

As an Alumni Recruitment Ambassador, Yancey represented his alma mater at the New Castle County College Fair in Newark, Del., last November. Yancey, who resides in Bear, Del., attended the college fair on behalf of the SIUE Office of Admissions to share University information with prospective high school students from that region.

“I love talking to people about SIUE,” Yancey said. “It has a beautiful campus. It offered me a quality education and the opportunity to meet lifelong friends.”

SIUE’s Alumni Recruitment Ambassador Program began in fall 2017, and has grown to include more than 80 alumni who volunteer their time to promote the University nationwide.

“It’s exciting to realize the tremendous growth of this program,” said Kelley Brooks, assistant director for campus visits and outreach in the SIUE Office of Admissions, who trains and manages the alumni ambassadors. “To have SIUE alumni all over the United States who are willing to donate their time to help recruit prospective students is incredibly special and extremely beneficial to the University.”

SIUE offers an affordable in-state tuition rate to domestic undergraduate and graduate students from all 50 states. The University’s high-quality education and competitive cost make it an excellent option for prospective students nationwide.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

