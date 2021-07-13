EDWARDSVILLE - According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s Aeronautical Center, women aviators make up only 7% of the total pilot population. To bring awareness to women in aviation and inspire young female pilots, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumna Anni Huang participated in the 2021 Women’s Air Race Classic.

Huang, of Belleville, graduated from SIUE in 2013 with a bachelor’s in accountancy and international business administration. In 2014, she earned an MBA from SIUE, and has since worked as a marketing manager for Coca-Cola and a procurement analyst for Boeing. Currently, she serves as a Mandarin linguist for Quark Expeditions in Antarctica.

“I have worked in multiple male-dominated industries, whether with Coca-Cola, Boeing or even in Antarctica,” shared Huang. “I am a true believer that women can achieve in fields that are normally male dominant. I believe this is a great opportunity for myself and my team to present to aspiring female pilots that aviation is possible.”

The goal of the Air Race Classic is to encourage, promote, and educate current and future women pilots while preserving the tradition of pioneering women in aviation. Huang’s team, Flying Penguins, includes co-pilot Heidi Kim and navigator Mariah Sellers. The three women take pride in their work, and strive to promote women in aviation and other STEM related fields. They placed 36th out of 90 participating teams in the 2021 Women’s Air Race Classic.

Women’s air racing began in 1929 with the Women’s Air Derby, which now takes place annually through the Air Race Classic. Each race is approximately 2,400 statute miles in length with eight or nine timing points. Due to COVID-19, this year’s race was held in an Air Derby format, meaning each team chose their own five-leg, one-day route.

“Because of the new format this year, Heidi, Kim and I thought it would be the perfect time to participate, as we can learn and focus on the route surrounding our home airport,” said Huang. “Based on the aircraft we used, we precisely calculated our estimated time of arrival at each point selected and raced against our calculations. In aviation, a lot can affect the performance of an airplane, including weather, aircraft performance and limitations, weight distribution, and pilot skill.”

While at SIUE, Huang served as president for the International Student Council, and as an active member of the Society of Chinese Students and International Business Association. She credits her study abroad experience to Germany and alumni trip to Cuba for developing her sense of adventure and traveling. Huang’s goal is to combine her love of flying with her passion for Antarctica by professionally flying to the continent.

“I decided to pursue SIUE, because I had many friends that attended the University, and I knew that SIUE had many excellent programs,” said Huang. “My academic preparation not only provided me with the knowledge I needed to work in corporate jobs, but also helped me become more adventurous and step up as a leader.”

