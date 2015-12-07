SIU alum Matt McElwee

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alum Matt McElwee was honored as best oral advocate at the National Moot Court Competition Region VIII tournament held in November at Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee, Wis.

McElwee is a third-year student in the Chicago-Kent College of Law at Illinois Tech. He earned his bachelor’s in business administration from SIUE in 2012.

The National Moot Court Competition is the nation’s oldest and largest appellate advocacy competition. A team of two other third-year students representing the Chicago-Kent College of Law at Illinois Tech won the regional tournament. National finals will be held February 9-12, 2016, in New York.

