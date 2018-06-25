EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Admissions welcomed 20 area students from the High School Hispanic Leadership Institute (HLI) on Thursday, June 14 for a day of activities and workshops on campus.

“Program Manager Vanessa Garcia and the entire group of HLI students were a joy to work with,” said Assistant Director for Campus Visits and Outreach Kelley Brooks. “I could see the excitement on the students’ faces as they arrived on campus.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was beneficial to bring the High School Hispanic Leadership Institute students to SIUE, because it allowed them to learn more about the resources and programs available at SIUE and envision themselves at a notable university.”

The High School HLI is a select program that develops individuals’ leadership skills, creates networking opportunities and emphasizes the importance of giving back to the community. SIUE was selected among six other schools to host the students for a one-day program.

“We were happy to be selected to host these students,” Brooks said. “On behalf of the Office of Admissions, we thank the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis for continuing to partner with SIUE. We look forward to seeing these students on our campus in the future.”

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

More like this: