EDWARDSVILLE – In accordance with the Ohio Valley Conference, SIUE has adjusted its volleyball schedule for the 2021 spring season.

In an effort to limit team travel to multiple locations during the same weekend while also providing schools the most flexibility to complete the highest percentage of matches possible, the OVC Council of Directors of Athletics approved an updated schedule which now features 16 conference matches with back-to-back matches with the same opponent.

Article continues after sponsor message

Matches will be contested on Sundays and Mondays. The first conference matchup is scheduled to take on Sunday, February 7 and the regular season will conclude on Monday, March 29.

More like this: