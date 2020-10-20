EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has added Karen Banks, MEd, LPC, as a counselor for faculty and staff within SIUE Counseling Services. Banks will focus on supporting colleagues with concerns related to the impact of the current pandemic and racial crises.

“Karen brings approximately a decade of clinical experience to this role,” said SIUE Associate Dean of Students for Diversity and Inclusion Courtney Boddie, PhD, director of Counseling Services.

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook acknowledged that the past seven months have provided unique and difficult challenges to the entire campus community. “Karen’s expertise in helping people deal with stress and anxiety, and honing coping mechanisms are particularly welcomed at SIUE at this time,” he said. “We are pleased to provide her support to our excellent, hard-working faculty and staff in addition to the services already available to SIUE students.”

“I have worked with many clients experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, ADHD, and/or cultural concerns,” Banks said. “We spend time processing an individual’s situation and feelings, and finding solutions that work for each person. I recognize each client is an individual and treat them as such. I offer a personal and holistic approach to therapy that clients find helpful and supportive.

“Many clients come with anxiety, relationship problems and limited coping skills. If you have made it this far, I encourage you to keep going. Reaching out for support can be extremely challenging for most people.”

Banks is available to SIUE personnel from 8 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. on Thursdays, and 8-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays. To schedule an appointment, click here.

Banks trained at the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP) Accredited Clinical Mental Health Counseling program at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, ranked #2 nationally among counselor education programs.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 13,000.

Photo: Karen Banks, counselor for faculty and staff within SIUE Counseling Services.

