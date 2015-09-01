



EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Student Organization Fair is introducing hundreds of students to the wide array of activities on campus. The event started Monday and is being held Tuesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Goshen Lounge of the Morris University Center on campus.

Representatives from more than 70 student organizations are sharing, or in the case of the Juggling Club, demonstrating their unique offerings and welcoming interested students to learn more about their groups.

“This is just a sampling of SIUE’s 260 student organizations,” said Michelle Welter, associate director of SIUE’s Kimmel Student Involvement Center. “Student organizations are the most popular way students get involved on campus. They add a lot to campus life.”

Magdalena Sustere, a senior music performance major originally from Latvia, spread the word about Chi Alpha, a Christian fellowship group for international and American students.

“I remember what it was like to be a new international student here,” Sustere said. “Our organization helps students feel more comfortable with the University and the area. We hold events like Culture Night where we enjoy foods from different countries and learn more about where our members are from.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Two tables down, the Formula SIUE club showed students the racecar itdesigned and built.

“We build one car a year and compete in May at Michigan National Speedway against teams from all over the globe,” explained Austin Saunders, a senior in the School of Engineering and vice president of the club. “It’s a great way to fulfill my passion for cars and racing, and it teaches you how to manage time, work in a team and communicate with potential sponsors in the community.”

Students Douglas Coleman, a sophomore from Japan, and Haily Neisler and Marissa Cesaretti, both freshmen from Nokomis, visited multiple booths to try to find one or two that would be the perfect fit.

“I visited the juggling club table, and I signed up for more information about Chi Alpha because the group’s culture nights seem cool,” Coleman said. “I’m also trying to find a fraternity.”

“You have to be involved to get to know more people,” added Neisler. “It’s important to put yourself out there, especially as a freshman, and do something you love. It helps you find who you are, and that’s what college is about.”

More like this: