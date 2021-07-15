EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University (SIU) Board of Trustees, at its regularly scheduled meeting held virtually today, approved contracts for photocopying services and digital media buying services for the Edwardsville campus, along with re-electing three community directors to the SIUE University Park Board of Directors.

The board approved a five-year, $975,000 contract with Watts Copy Systems, of Springfield, for leasing multifunction office machines for copying, printing, scanning, email and fax functions at the Alton, East St. Louis and Edwardsville campuses. Two one-year options are available with an estimated additional total cost of $375,000. The contract will be funded by Information Technology Services (ITS) and supported by multiple University accounts across campus.

The board approved a one-year contract valued at $1.2-million with Reeleyez Media, of Wentzville, Mo., for management of digital media buys, including optimization of online video, display advertising, retargeting, search engine marketing, streaming radio and other emerging digital media. Three one-year options are available based upon performance. The funding is provided by the University Marketing and Communications advertising and marketing budget.

The board approved Donna Richter as the 2021 Distinguished Service Award recipient. She will be honored at the 2021 fall commencement ceremonies in December. Richter has left a permanent mark on SIUE and the southern Illinois community by holding administrative roles for more than 40 years at the Southern Illinois Builders Association (SIBA) and serving on several not-for-profit boards. She has created numerous opportunities for SIUE construction management students, including scholarships, industry connections, OSHA safety training, participation in Associated General Contractors of America conferences, involvement in SIBA activities and support of department advancement initiatives.

In a procedural matter, the board approved the re-election of tech entrepreneur and Director of Research Enabled and Co-Founder, Partner with Active Capital Jay DeLong, Holland Construction Chief Executive Officer Bruce Holland, and IC Management, Inc., President Steve McRae as community directors to two-year terms on the SIUE University Park Board of Directors. Their terms began on July 1, 2021 and will conclude on June 30, 2023.

