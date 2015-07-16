The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today approved Gregory Budzban, PhD, as the new dean of SIUE’s College of Arts and Sciences. Budzban will assume his new duties effective Monday, Aug. 3.

Budzban brings more than 25 years of academic experience, along with six years of professional experience from Martin Marietta Aerospace, to SIUE. He most recently served as chair of the Department of Mathematics and acting director of the STEM Education Research Center at SIUC. He has been a member of SIUC’s faculty since 1991.

“Effective collaboration is essential to solve the increasingly complex problems facing universities and industries today,” said Budzban. “Fund raising is an important component of any dean position in the current academic climate. Additionally, program development is always an essential component of maintaining relevance and growth.

“I look forward to working with the SIUE faculty and staff to lead the College of Arts and Sciences into a new and successful era.”

“Dr. Budzban’s innovative vision and creative energy will enhance the future of CAS, the foundation of the University’s liberal arts education,” said Parviz Ansari, SIUE provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, when Budzban was recommended for the post in April. “His focus on program development and research funding opportunities will allow CAS to continue to grow and meet the challenges of changing fiscal and academic environments.”

Budzban received a bachelor’s in mathematics, a master’s in theoretical computer sciences and a doctorate in mathematics from the University of South Florida.

Dr. Stephen Hansen has served as interim dean of CAS following Dr. Aldemaro Romero’s resignation in December 2014.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences has 19 departments and 85 areas of study. More than 300 full-time faculty/instructors deliver classes to more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Faculty help students explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

