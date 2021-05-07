Working on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus during the spring semester has been enjoyable, engaging and educational, according to Southern Illinois University System President Dan Mahony, PhD.

Mahony brought the SIU System business to SIUE in January to better gain understanding and obtain first-hand knowledge of the campus. Mahony plans to leave the University in mid-June, when he and his wife, Laura, will move to Springfield for permanent residency.

“SIUE is a beautiful campus, and it’s nice driving into work every day,” said Mahony. “I have also enjoyed the opportunity to travel around and meet with different people across campus.”

One objective for the semester that Mahony completed and said netted a great return was his visits to SIUE professional schools, the College of Arts and Sciences, programs and units.

“I was impressed. There were things I wasn’t fully aware of,” he shared. “The STEM Center is a good example. It was impressive to see what they are doing. That was true in all of the professional schools. I also learned about fundraising efforts and scholarships, student and faculty successes, and some challenges.”

Touring the various units, also afforded Mahony the ability to physically comprehend their facilities. “This will be helpful down the line. It’s good to know and understand the layout, so if we’re talking about an extension or a remodel of a facility, I can visualize what they’re talking about.”

Looking ahead, Mahony is hopeful and excited for the SIU System, and how it can take last year’s lessons and amplify them into success for years to come.

“Like most institutions, we are considering what we have learned from the past year that may change what we do going forward in a positive way,” said Mahony. “We have done more online teaching, and teaching in different ways. This is an exciting opportunity for decisions. What is best for our students? How do we want to offer classes? What programs do we want to emphasize? What does the Edwardsville campus look like in five years?”

The answers to these questions, Mahony projected, will have input from the systemwide strategic planning committee.

“The committee is dealing with how we can best take advantage of being part of a system, and how we can do things better and different to benefit all of our campuses,” he said.

