EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SDM) hosted its annual Women Dentists Luncheon Panel on Thursday, March 14 in Roller Hall on the SDM campus. Sponsored by the SDM chapter of American Association of Women Dentists (AAWD), the event focused on navigating careers and family with the topic “Design Your Life.”

The 50 attendees listened to four panelists that included three SDM alumnae: Dr. Meg Bircher, who has a private dental practice in Smithton; Dr. Rebecca Dunn, who has a private dental practice in Edwardsville; and Dr. Angela Siterlet, who has a private periodontal practice Springfield. Dr. Sue Chhay, an SDM assistant professor who has a private practice Dallas, completed the group.

“It is interesting for students to learn about others’ journeys in our profession,” said Sara Whitener, DDS, clinical assistant professor in the SDM Department of Periodontology and AAWD faculty advisor. “It is a wonderful career, because there are so many ways one can succeed. People work in various settings, such as private practice, group practice, corporate dentistry, academia or perhaps a combination of those.

“We want to provide the students with a platform to hear about navigating childcare, being a working parent, professional dental practice advice or answer whatever questions they may have. It has become one of the students’ favorite events throughout the academic year.”

Managing the introductions were Whitener and Dr. Nathalia Garcia, SDM chair of Applied Dental Medicine, head section and associate professor of periodontics, and American Dental Education Association (ADEA) women’s liaison officer.

Deerfield native Shawna Dudovitz, Brooklyn White, of Maryville, and Miranda Richards, of Decatur, were the student organizers.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

