EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) continues to evolve to most effectively offer both superior patient care and high-quality clinical preparation for its students.

Its new Team-Based Clinical Program is achieving those objectives with increased mentorship opportunities and enhanced day-to-day operations.

“With the implementation of the Team-Based Clinical Program, students will efficiently progress through clinical experiences while delivering patient-centered care,” said SIU SDM Dean Bruce Rotter, DMD. “The team concept opens all patient chairs to all clinical students on a given day. This provides more appointment opportunities for patients, and more versatile training opportunities for students.”

The program began in fall 2017 under a newly created Department of Clinical Dentistry, with clinical team leaders comprising the Section of Practice Management.

“The team leader concept allows students to have one-on-one mentoring with all faculty members of the team,” explained Steven Hoffman, DMD, clinical assistant professor and chair of the Department of Clinical Dentistry. “This allows our faculty to get to know not only the students, but also the patients. This familiarity is beneficial in overseeing treatment performed by our students.”

The team approach will place patients at ease during the natural transfer process that occurs after graduation, since they will receive care from a team of students advancing through their clinical education.

“We have the option to see most any patient on any day, which allows for easier patient scheduling and the opportunity to see those patients on a more regular basis,” added Student Body President Kyle Mason, of Latham. “As with anything, practice makes perfect. The more patients we are able to see, the more practice we get and the better clinicians we become. The SIU School of Dental Medicine is known for producing high-quality, competent dentists, and this transition shows its commitment to upholding that standard.”

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

