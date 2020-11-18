EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) has launched a clinical endodontic training graduate program.

The new program expands on the School’s postgraduate offerings with an advanced educational curriculum and a clinical residency regimen focused on endodontics, including a full-time patient treatment schedule, clinical and translational research opportunities, and teaching roles to further enhance the predoctoral program of instruction in endodontics. It is accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) of the American Dental Association.

“SIU SDM Dean Dr. Bruce Rotter wanted to develop a program that would have the maximum clinic availability for the SDM’s patients, and be an opportunity for predoctoral students to shadow and gain experience,” said Marvin Leigh Speer, DDS, MS, FACD, program director and a diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics. “I’ve been in practice for 40 years, and it has always been my dream to start a program from the beginning. I am delighted to be creating an excellent program for the SIU SDM to be proud of and for students to desire to attend.”

The SIU SDM graduate endodontics program began in fall 2020 with its first cohort comprising two residents, including Tara Habibi, of Springfield, and Priya Sapra Kullar, of India. Both completed doctor of dental medicine (DMD) degrees from the School in summer 2020.

“Over the last two years at the SIU SDM, I have found a family in the school,” said Kullar. “Having an opportunity to pursue further education at the SDM is a dream come true. I feel humbled to have been accepted to the graduate endodontics program, as I have always been passionate about the specialty area. The joy of helping patients feel better by relieving their pain and saving their teeth is immensely gratifying.”

Endodontics is the art and science of treating and replacing tissues within the body of the tooth, the tooth pulp, as well as the tissue surrounding the tooth. Most endodontic patient treatment scenarios involve thorough removal of injured or diseased pulp tissues, and replacement with biocompatible sealing materials.

SIU SDM’s facilities are equipped with the latest technology for high caliber training, including endodontic microscopes, CBCT (cone-beam computed tomography) systems, ultrasonics, several rotary and 3D obturating systems and necessary dental materials.

“The program began on August 31, and our experience has been great,” said Habibi. “Our help was greatly needed in the clinic for patients requiring more complicated endodontic procedures. Although this program is new, the patient base is established, and the demand is high for the procedures that we provide.”

Leading to a Specialty Certificate in Endodontics, the program is designed to satisfy the needs of those who wish to acquire greater skill, knowledge and experience in endodontics. Those who complete the course of study will fully meet the educational requirements for certification by the American Board of Endodontics and state licensing bodies for the specialty practice of endodontics.

“For students considering pursuing this program in the future, I feel it is an excellent place to excel, learn and grow,” Kullar added. “The program lays the foundation for modern endodontics and evidence-based learning. It has everything to offer, including an organized curriculum, assorted culture, state-of-the-art facilities, magnificent clinical exposure, and research opportunities, all of which are imperative to be a successful professional.”

The SIU SDM graduate endodontics program will accept two more residents in July 2021. For more information and to apply, visit siue.edu/dental/post-graduate- programs/endo.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

