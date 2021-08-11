EDWARDSVILLE – A ribbon cutting ceremony held Monday, Aug. 9 marked the grand opening of the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine’s (SIU SDM) state-of-the-art Advanced Care Clinic (ACC).

The ACC is a significant milestone along the SIU SDM’s journey in continuously advancing the education of its students and the care it provides to the community.

“This clinic represents a major push in the advancement of our postdoctoral training programs,” said SIU SDM Dean Bruce Rotter, DMD. “The building also provides improved facilities for our students. But the foremost reason for the existence of this facility lies in the operating arena. In past years, it has been difficult, if not impossible, to provide appropriate access to treatment for the many children who had special treatment needs and required general anesthesia for their care. This facility will allow our faculty, staff and graduate students to significantly increase the number of patients who will have access to this necessary healthcare.”

Several legislators and area leaders were in attendance for the occasion, including, but not limited to Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon), Rep. Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg), Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville), Alton Mayor David Goins, Alton Memorial Hospital Vice President Brad Goacher, SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook and SIU System President Dan Mahony.

“We’ve seen the effects of the pandemic on people trying to get dental care, and that makes the Advanced Care Clinic’s opening especially timely, so that we can all move forward and provide that critical care,” said Mahony. “I’m proud of your commitment to the community, our region and state. You’re known throughout the state and nation as a quality care provider, and it’s makes me personally proud to represent this area and represent all of you. Keep up the good work SIU School of Dental Medicine. I’m confident you will continue to make people happy and healthy going forward.”

“This is an exciting time for the School of Dental Medicine and the City of Alton,” Mahony added. “This facility obviously does a lot for our students, faculty and staff through the experiences they’ll have and the learning that will happen here. It’s not only about what happens from an educational standpoint, but also the impact that we have on the communities that surround us. Many of the goals in our System’s Strategic Plan can be checked off by this facility as far as improving the quality of education, community impact, infrastructure, and opportunities for faculty and staff. We’re excited about what this will do for the people of the region by providing low-cost care to people who need it most.”

Rotter extended his gratitude to Delta Dental of Illinois and the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation for their generous financial support in making the ACC possible.

“On behalf of our board of directors and staff, we want to say congratulations and share our excitement for this project,” said Lora Vitek, executive director of Delta Dental Illinois Foundation. “Our mission is to improve the health and oral health of Illinois residents, and the foundation’s mission focuses on the care of children. The SIU School of Dental Medicine’s Advanced Care Clinic is a huge project, and has a tremendous impact on the community by giving children more of the care they need.”

Rotter also extended his appreciation to general contractor Poettker Construction Co., which led the project, with contributions from a host of supporting construction service providers. Additionally, he noted the many internal contributors who played a significant role in the building’s completion, giving special thanks to technical services, facilities management, and Ken Holbert, associate dean and executive director for administration, finance and operations.

Following remarks and the official ribbon cutting, SIU SDM residents and staff provided tours of the innovative clinical space, which features a medical operating suite with general anesthesia capabilities. The operating suite includes two surgery operating rooms, enabling SIU SDM residents, faculty and staff to offer more comprehensive, predictable and safe treatment, particularly for children and patients with special dental care needs.

The ACC also includes an additional 16 patient care stations that are equipped to serve a comprehensive range of dental needs through existing, expanded and new postdoctoral programs at SIU SDM. The lower level of the new building houses a new student lounge featuring workstations, ping pong and pool tables and lockers.

