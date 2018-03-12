ALTON - Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine’s (SIU SDM) Dr. Anita Joy is the recipient of the 2018 American Dental Education Association/ADEAGies Foundation Education Fellowship.

Joy is an associate professor and chair of the SIU SDM’s Department of Growth, Development and Structure. She is an 8-year member of the SDM faculty, having joined in 2010 and began her interactions with the ADEA at that time.

“Being awarded this prestigious fellowship is an honor both personally and professionally,” Joy said. “I hope to be able to translate my experiences into practical policies and assessment protocols for the SDM. I plan to focus on strategic planning as it relates to educational/curricular competency assessments.”

The ADEA and ADEAGies Foundation annually provide the opportunity for a dental educator to become familiar with a broad range of timely issues facing dental education through a unique learning experience.

Joy noted that change is constant in dental education. “Educational improvements are vital and need to be part of the culture of any institution, because of the far-reaching effects they can have on the learner, the teacher, and in the case of the dental school, our patients,” she said. “The American Dental Education Association is a unique organization, whose primary focus is academic dentistry. I have used every opportunity to learn from, teach or share my experiences and network with dental educators from across the country.”

Joy will receive a stipend valued at $15,000 to pursue a cumulative 2-3 month fellowship at the ADEA office in Washington, D.C. She will accept the award at the 2018 ADEA Annual Session and Exhibition in Orlando on Monday, March 19 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center.

“Dr. Joy is a valuable member of the School of Dental Medicine, both as a faculty member and an administrator,” said SIU SDM Dean Bruce Rotter, DMD. “She is always poised to take on additional responsibilities, continually improving herself, as well as the school. This recent award/fellowship is further evidence of her willingness and ability to develop and contribute.”

The ADEA’s mission is to lead institutions and individuals in the dental education community to address contemporary issues influencing education, research and the delivery of oral healthcare for the overall health and safety of the public.

As the only philanthropy dedicated solely to dental education, the mission of the ADEAGies Foundation® is to enhance the oral health of the public by funding programs that support innovations in dental education, research, leadership and recognition. To achieve its mission, the foundation awards grants and annually hosts The William J. Gies Awards for Vision, Innovation and Achievement.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

