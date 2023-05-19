EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) is celebrating the class of 2023 and their accomplishment of achieving a 98% first-time pass rate on the Integrated National Board Dental Exam (INBDE).

“The SIU SDM Class of 2023 started their studies in 2019 pursuing their DMD through all of the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said SIU SDM Dean Saulius Drukteinis, DMD. “For this class to achieve a 98% first-time pass rate on the INDBE is truly a statement about the perseverance and hard work that these students put into earning their DMD degrees."

The integrated examination for dental licensure, first administered in 2020, replaces the NBDE Part I and Part II, and covers the basic, behavioral and clinical sciences. According to the Joint Commission on National Dental Examinations, the new exam combines content from several disciplines, requiring test takers to “integrate their knowledge of science with the clinical know-how involved in the safe practice of dentistry.”

SIU SDM has continually maintained an excellent pass rate on the integrated exam, boasting an impressive 100% pass rate the previous two years.

The class of 2023 has excelled in their coursework and exams while also maintaining the highest quality of patient care. SIU SDM will celebrate their students at their commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 3.

SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

