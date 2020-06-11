EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SDM) has reopened its patient clinics on the Alton and Edwardsville campuses. Strict safety protocols are being followed by all students, residents, fellows, faculty, staff and patients to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who enters the clinical environment.

To schedule an appointment at a SIU SDM Patient Clinic, call 618-474-7000. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We are glad to have resumed our important patient care operations to ensure the dental needs of those we serve are met,” said SIU SDM Dean Bruce Rotter, DMD. “Our commitment to high-quality dental care for children, adults and those with special healthcare needs, remains strong. We have implemented important safety measures for the safety of all involved in our operations, including our patients.”

“Through the pandemic, a team of faculty, residents and fellows provided care to those with emergency dental needs. I thank that dedicated team for their important efforts amid a challenging time,” Rotter added. “Oral health is hugely important for the health and well-being of individuals, and we are pleased to again provide our full array of patient care services.”

Patients should note the following safety measures that have been instituted:

Confirmation calls, text and emails to patients will start 14 days prior to appointments to rule out COVID-19 symptoms.

An initial screening of all patients will be performed on their appointment day in the gymnasium (adjacent to clinic) on the Alton campus prior to entering the clinics. Screening at the Edwardsville clinic will be completed in the entry vestibule.

Screening of all students, residents, faculty and staff will be completed prior to their clinic entry.

Students, residents, faculty and staff will be in full personal protective equipment at all times while in the clinic.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

