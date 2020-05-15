CARBONDALE - SIU President Dan Mahony issued a letter to system colleagues that based on internal discussions, which are informed by expertise from School of Medicine faculty, they are optimistic the regions in the system will reach phase four of the governor’s plan by August. Phase four allows schools and universities to provide on-the-ground education with approved safety guidance.

He added that reaching phase four, the “revitalization” phase, will require continued, widespread diligence regarding social distancing and other directives to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

"Even when we reach stage four and offer in-person classes, we must continue to follow recommendations regarding social distancing, minimizing density of events and other safety measures," he said.

"As you may know, Governor Pritzker has introduced “Restore Illinois: A Public Health Approach to Safely Reopen Our State. The plan breaks down the state’s reopening into five phases and outlines criteria for advancing to each phase, including metrics related to number of cases, hospital capacity, testing and tracing. The plan also divides the state into zones, allowing for different parts of the state to move through phases at different times. Both Edwardsville and Carbondale are in the Southern Illinois region, while most of our medical education program is offered at the School of Medicine in the Central Illinois region."

With the Restore Illinois plan in mind, the system task force is identifying and discussing key issues the campuses must address as they plan for face-to-face classes in the fall. Because the campuses are different, President Mahony said, "we are not assuming that every issue will be addressed in the same way. We are, however, sharing proposed solutions, exploring when it makes sense to collaborate, and developing shared principles related to safety measures and other factors."

He continued: Here are some examples of topics under discussion:

"Options for delivering face-to-face classes: This may include offering modified courses that mix delivery methods or changing the schedule by offering shorter course blocks, more sections, adjusting the calendar, etc. As noted before, one size will not fit all given the nature of each course and each campus. Each campus will be developing its own guidelines to help faculty move forward with course planning.

"Classroom space: Campuses are analyzing classroom space and assignments to accommodate social distancing. They are also working to identify alternative spaces for classes, such as large ballrooms or auditoriums.

"Protective measures: Reusable masks will be provided to students, faculty and staff; cleaning protocols will be enhanced; social distancing will be enforced and more.

"Testing and tracking: The ability to test widely and trace contacts is critically important. Campuses are discussing possibilities internally and with their local health departments.

"Residence halls: Move-in may be staggered and assignments and dining practices will be reviewed to support social distancing. Campuses are also looking at options for isolating students who are ill.

"High-risk faculty, staff and students: The campuses are exploring processes for accommodating high risk employees and students.

"Educating our students: We are looking at ways to help both on-campus and off-campus students understand their responsibilities to protect their own health and the health of others, including those who are at higher risk.

"Events: The governor’s plan currently allows for gatherings of up to 50 people in phase four. The campuses are discussing what this means for typical fall events like homecoming. We will also be involved in discussions regarding athletics with the NCAA and our respective conferences."

As the SIU spring semester concludes Mahony said to his colleagues, "I thank you once again for all you have done to fulfill our educational mission in very challenging circumstances. As a system, we have continued to serve our students, our communities and our patients even as we have maneuvered through the uncertainties of the pandemic. I am very proud of all you have accomplished during these unprecedented times."

