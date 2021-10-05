CHICAGO —Southern Illinois University Carbondale is partnering with City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) to bring the expertise of a doctoral research university to students who prefer or need to remain in Chicago. Today, SIU Carbondale entered an agreement with CCC.

“SIU Carbondale is committed to providing access and affordability and removing barriers for all students,” said SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane. “We are proud of our beautiful campus and the first-rate education and unique opportunities Salukis receive. But we understand not all Chicago students can move to Carbondale to complete their education, so we will bring SIU Carbondale to the Windy City. We are grateful to City Colleges of Chicago for collaborating with us. These agreements fit well with our Imagine strategic plan, which includes pillars that address student success; diversity, equity and inclusion; and partnerships.”

At Harold Washington College, the two institutions signed agreements for equity in accounting and renewal of Star Scholars.

"City Colleges of Chicago strives for equity and inclusion, and this agreement will help to bridge the opportunity gap for our Black and Brown students in this industry. We are incredibly grateful to SIU for their partnership," said Juan Salgado, Chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago.

"We are committed to partnering with four-year universities like SIU Carbondale to make transferring an efficient and seamless process," said Daniel Lopez, President of Harold Washington College. "With this agreement, City Colleges students have another quality, affordable pathway to a bachelor's degree."

The equity in accounting agreement is a partnership to improve social equity and offer eligible underserved community residents an affordable path to a bachelor’s degree in accounting from SIU Carbondale while they remain in Chicago. Following graduation with an associate degree, students can complete their bachelor’s degree in accounting online from SIU Carbondale. The program aims to diversity the field of accounting, of which 8.8% identify as Black.

Through Star Scholars, City Colleges students can attend free of charge, then receive a scholarship from the university partner where they transfer. SIU will offer a $1,000 scholarship to these students, who must have at least a 3.0 GPA.

