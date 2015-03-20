The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees at its regularly scheduled meeting on the Carbondale campus Thursday, March 19, approved contracts worth more than $4.1 million to complete repairs and renovations for two projects on the Edwardsville campus. It also approved planning for repairs in a third project estimated at $3.2 million

The projects include:

- Installing architectural metal panels, limestone and brick veneer on the Vadalabene Center (VC) external walls to repair chronic water leaks

- Expanding the Student Fitness Center (SFC) weight room and renovate the VC entrance

- Replacing Art & Design East building windows

The VC exterior waterproofing was originally budgeted at $3.07 million, but bid amounts were higher than anticipated. The revised budget is $3,374,760 to cover the bid amount and protect the project contingency. The project will be funded through University plant funds and facilities fee revenues. General contractor River City Construction LLC of East Peoria won the bid at $2.555 million. The electrical contractor will be K&F Electric, Inc., of Belleville, with a bid of $54,250.

The SFC weight room will gain 5,400 square feet of space for the existing free weight room. This will require rebuilding the VC south entrance where the SFC and VC connect. Because of the temporary inconvenience, guests will be routed to the east and west entrances.

The approved budget for the SFC weight room expansion is $2.6 million. The project will be funded with $1.05 million form the SFC non-instructional facilities reserve account and up to $1.55-million from the sale of revenue bonds to be paid from SFC fee revenues.

The SFC expansion general contractor is Interior Construction Services Ltd., of St. Louis, with a bid of $1.276 million. J.F. Electric, of Edwardsville, is the electrical contractor at a bid of $83,917. Edwardsville’s France Mechanical Corp. will serve as the heating contractor at a bid of $105,700. Bel-O- Sales & Service, Inc., of Belleville, is the ventilation contractor at a price of $46, 642.

The board also approved replacing the windows in SIUE’s Art & Design East building with an estimated cost of $3.32 million. The project will improve energy efficiency and comfort by replacing the original glass block windows, many of which are cracked, damaged or leaking. They will be replaced with a combination of windows, metal panels, and limestone similar to the Art & Design West building’s appearance. The project will be funded from facilities fee revenues.

