O'FALLON, Ill., October 12, 2011 ... Professional construction management firm Sitton Construction Group recently announced it has completed work on a pair of projects for McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill.

The organization served as the owner's representative and provided oversight services for the design and construction phases of renovations to the Campus Dining Hall and the construction of the university's new $16 million, 75,000-square-foot student housing facility, which was completed on a fast-tracked schedule of nine months.

Sitton Construction Group provides professional construction management services to plan, design and construct facilities as the owner's representative. The company focuses on maximizing the value of construction delivered by managing the performance of all project participants as a single collaborative team.

To learn more about Sitton Construction Group, call 314-412-5677 or 618-406-0993, or visit www.sittoncg.com<http://www.sittoncg.com/>.

Headed by a 30-year veteran of the design and construction industry, Sitton Construction Group provides a range of hands-on services to help project owners manage capital projects more effectively. The firm's unique approach focuses on maximizing collaboration among all stakeholders and applying the latest technology.

