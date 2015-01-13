Elementary Spine-Anatomy:

Recall with me: The "human body has a total of 206 bones. And, the

human spine, the back, the spinal column, has 33 vertebrae, the rib cage, housing the elongated spinal cord, all organs, major arteries, veins, blood supply, wrapped in muscles, nerves, cartilage, tendons& more!

Our healthy spines, are critical for continuing our mobility, and, for many reasons, responsible, for sustaining, our overall good health, as we age!

Proper-Sitting-Tips:

Concentrate, if you will, right now, on your spinal column, feet flat on the floor, esp., both heels, making contact with the floor; In a comfortable sitting position, from the head, shoulders back, - even weight distributed -

balanced,, neck fully upright, jaw relaxed, stomach, pressing your belly button, backwards, slightly uplifted, to your spine.

Remember to Breathe easily!

Nothing to it! Right?

Yet, often we all are guilty of slouching! Yikes, poor posture habits, projecting a lazy personality!

Proper Posture Note: Pressing, squeezing, the stomach in & uplifting, the belly button, towards the spine, is an excellent habit to have, strengthening the Lumbar area, of the spine, which is susceptible to injury!

It does take practice! But, only, perfect practice, makes perfect posture!

And, excellent posture, feels good & projects self confidence!





Health Benefits of Proper Sitting Technique:

- Boost circulation to the brain, heart & lungs, all organs

- Provides good circulation to legs, feet

- Allows for full lung capacity

- Improves digestion

- Promotes healthy elimination

Just for starters!

Article continues after sponsor message

Pitfalls of poor Sitting Habits:

- Restricts circulation

- Limits leg vitality

- Compresses bladder & kidneys

- May contribute to constipation

- Squeezes appendix

- Binds intestines

Note: Remember to stand up, increasing circulation, walk around, every `20 minutes or so! And, remember to properly hydrate!

Medical Advisory: As always, check with your medical team, before beginning an exercise program or a daily, prolonged sitting job or responsibility, requiring prolonged sitting!

Hey, don't just Sit, there!

Game On!,

Holly Fairfield

Sources: Dartmouth School of Medicine

American Heart Association & the American Lung Association

Human Vertebrae Column" Wikipedia

Anatomy of the Spine, Cedars-Sinai







More like this: