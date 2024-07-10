Sister Thea Bowman School In East St. Louis Tries To Offer Something For Everyone Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ST. LOUIS — Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School (STBCS), the last remaining Catholic School in East. St. Louis is excited to share there is something for everyone at their school and they are ready to welcome your student for the 2024-2025 school year. Want to know something special? They focus on education through music and the arts and tuition is income based with many families receiving some kind of financial assistance to uplift their children. The school also boasts a new vertically aligned curriculum and a brand-new library, and coming soon: new flooring, a new playground, and a cafeteria refresh just in time for the approaching school year.

Something Special for Younger Students: Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School collaborates with the St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature where reading comes to life in their Believe Literacy Lab.

Something Special for Older Students: Another fantastic asset-the school collaborates closely with the award–winning Access Academy through St. Louis University for their grades 6th – 8th students walking with students from the first day of sixth grade through their college graduation and beyond offering many private high school scholarships for 8th graders headed to high school, and more including an Academics Lab and life skill development.

STBCS also offers many additional benefits including all-day kindergarten, small class sizes, religion, extended school days and more. The school is also fully accredited by the State of Illinois and Diocese of Belleville. To find out more about Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School and their enrollment process, you can visit their website, or reach out to Lucille Gibbs today . The process starts with an email and a tour. Come visit the school and see what being a Peace Maker is all about.