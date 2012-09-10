(Alton, IL) – Women with breast cancer are invited to the next Caring Circle Breast Cancer Education & Support Group meeting on Saturday, September 15 at 10 a.m. Led by experienced cancer care professionals from Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence, the Caring Circle group offers women with breast cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences.

Topic at the September meeting is “Spiritual Healing & the Healing Power of Humor,” presented by Sister M. Rosalinda, RN. Sister studied at Franciscan University of Steubenville, receiving a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing in 1999. Sister currently works on the 2 West medical unit at Saint Anthony’s, and in October, Sister begins her new role as Oncology Nurse in the Cancer Center of Excellence.

“I have enjoyed working with the patients on the medical unit for almost seven years and look forward to working with the oncology patients who will be entrusted to my care,” says Sister Rosalinda. “It is always rewarding to ‘work for Christ’ and to make His merciful love visible, but to do this with a smile and a few laughs has always been important to me.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Studies have found spirituality and religion are very important to the quality of life for some people with cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Chris Hoover, Patient Navigator for Saint Anthony’s, facilitates the group. “We welcome all women who have been touched by breast cancer – whether they are currently receiving treatment for breast cancer or are in remission,” says Chris. “Our goal is to help educate women about topics related to breast cancer and meet the emotional needs of women in all phases of adjustment to their breast cancer diagnosis.”

The group meets in the first floor Imaging department at Saint Anthony’s Health Center, #1 Saint Anthony’s Way in Alton. For more information or to register, please call the Cancer Center of Excellence at 463-5623.

More like this: