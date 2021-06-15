ST. LOUIS – Platinum-selling recording artist Sister Hazel will rock the River City Casino & Hotel stage on Saturday, August 7. Showtime is 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)

Tickets are $49.50, $39.50, $29.50 and $19.50. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or one hour before show time at the River City Casino box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called "one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years" by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Their hit song “All for You," topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country ?A?lbum ?C?hart entries.

Living up to their fan-centered reputation, Sister Hazel was a pioneer in the themed cruise industry by co-founding "The Rock Boat" and annually hosts events like the “Hazelnut Hang,” and "Camp Hazelnut" that focuses on creating unique experiences and interacting with the fans. Sister Hazel has been equally attentive to connecting with their audience through social media having amassed over a million social followers. In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with “Lyrics For Life.” Founded by singer Ken Block, the charity unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient-care charities. For more information about the band, visit www.sisterhazel.com.

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening. For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com. Must be 21. Exclusions apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1.888.BETSOFF.

