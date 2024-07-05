ALTON — In response to the recent surface subsidence event at Gordon Moore City Park, Alton Mayor David Goins organized a meeting with officials from New Frontier Materials and other state and local authorities this past Wednesday, June 3, 2024, at the City Council Chambers.

The meeting addressed the current status of the investigation into the sinkhole that has led to the closure of the park and the halting of mining operations.

“Public safety remains the top priority as we all actively collaborate on the investigation, working around the clock to support MSHA’s efforts,” said Mayor Goins. “While there is great urgency felt by community members, business leaders and my administration, the park will reopen only when the data support that the safety of those using the park is ensured.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Officials from New Frontier Materials provided an update on the ongoing investigation led by the Mine Safety Health Administration (MSHA). Intensive underground testing and geological inspections are in progress as efforts to determine the cause of the subsidence continue.

Mike Clarke, CEO of New Frontier Materials, expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts.

“We thank MSHA, the City of Alton and our hardworking employees who are on site around the clock to ensure all is being done to safely resume operations as soon as possible,” Clarke said. “We are in constant contact with MSHA and hope to have more information to provide next week.”

Mayor Goins emphasized that there is currently no timetable to reopen the park or resume mining operations, as data collection is ongoing to ensure the area’s safety.

More like this:

Related Video: