ALTON – A media event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at Gordon F. Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton, to provide an update on the sinkhole situation affecting the soccer fields and the park closure.

The event will feature Alton Mayor David Goins and New Frontier Materials representatives, along with other parties involved in addressing the issue. They will discuss the sinkhole that developed on the morning of June 26, 2024, and has since expanded due to extensive rainfall in the area.

“Given the significance level of public interest, we are committed to providing meaningful updates and information to the public,” Mayor Goins said.

Operations at Gordon Moore Park have been halted, and access to the affected area is strictly prohibited under the directive of the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA). Geological experts from both MSHA and New Frontier Materials are conducting comprehensive inspections. The park will remain closed until it is certified safe for community use by MSHA and the City of Alton.

The City of Alton and New Frontier Materials have emphasized their commitment to public safety and assured the community that every effort is being made to resolve the situation with minimal impact.

"We are fully dedicated to working with the City of Alton to remediate this issue swiftly and safely," said Mike Clarke, CEO of New Frontier Materials. "The safety of our community is paramount, and we appreciate everyone's cooperation and understanding during this time."

Residents are strongly advised to avoid entering Gordon Moore Park until official clearance is given. The park will remain closed until declared safe by MSHA and other experts involved in the ongoing assessments.

