Single-Vehicle Crash in Godfrey Leaves Two Critically Injured
GODFREY - Madison County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Airport Road at Evan Par Lane, Godfrey, on Monday, May 20, 2024, for a single-vehicle rollover traffic crash.
Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of this vehicle was traveling northbound on Airport Road in Godfrey.
"The driver lost control of the vehicle at this location, left the roadway, and collided with a power pole," Pulido said. "The vehicle then overturned and ejected the driver and front seat passenger.
"Both occupants were transported to St. Louis area hospitals with critical injuries."
Nothing further will be released at this time, Pulido said.
