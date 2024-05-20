GODFREY - Madison County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Airport Road at Evan Par Lane, Godfrey, on Monday, May 20, 2024, for a single-vehicle rollover traffic crash.

Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of this vehicle was traveling northbound on Airport Road in Godfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The driver lost control of the vehicle at this location, left the roadway, and collided with a power pole," Pulido said. "The vehicle then overturned and ejected the driver and front seat passenger.

"Both occupants were transported to St. Louis area hospitals with critical injuries."

Nothing further will be released at this time, Pulido said.

More like this: