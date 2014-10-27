Civic Memorial’s Alexandra Singleton is a competitor who never gives up on a cross country course.

The Civic Memorial sophomore qualified for the sectional at the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional on Saturday, finishing with a time of 18:58 for ninth place overall in the girls race.

She said it felt good to qualify and that she looks forward to running this Saturday in the sectional meet at Decatur.

Singleton is known for going out in strong fashion well ahead of the rest of the pack, but she said she may not go out quite as hard in the sectional meet.

“I pushed 5:52 for the first mile in the regional on Saturday,” she said. “My goal at sectional is to try to make it to state. It will take a good time and a top seven individual finish.”

Singleton’s coach Clint Walters describes his runner as “a very special kid.”

“She has an inner toughness and drive that stands out when you see her run,” he said. “She just has a really great attitude and is a great kid all around. She loves to compete when she is out there.”

Singleton recently took first place individually in the Mississippi Valley Conference championship meet at Principia College.

“She got out for the first two miles in the conference meet and her pace wore down the whole field,” Walters said.

In the off season between track and cross country, Singleton plays club soccer.

The Civic Memorial girl loves animals and her long-term goal is to go to college and study to be a veterinarian. She is an outstanding student with an A average.

Walters said Singleton is a modest kid, but when she gets out in competition she is always a competitor.

“It is a funny dichotomy talking to her in person and watching how she is in a race,” he said.

Singleton has run 18:13 for 3 miles in cross country and recorded a time of 11:38 last year in the 3,200-meter run, qualifying for state in track. She said she loves that she has been able to grow up and go to school at Civic Memorial and live in the Bethalto area.

Singleton’s drive and willingness to compete are two key factors in her success, said her coach.

“She has been a good runner since she was a freshman,” added the coach. “The key for her is her will to win.”

