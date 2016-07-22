GODFREY – The singles quarterfinalists and the doubles finalists were determined Thursday in Day 6 of the $25,000 USTA Lewis and Clark Community College Men's Futures tennis tournament at LCCC's Simpson Tennis Center.

All eight second-round singles matches and both doubles semifinal matches were staged under hot conditions, but there was no rain to hold up play Thursday after the start of play was delayed two-and-a-half hours by severe thunderstorms Wednesday morning.

Top-seeded Tennys Sandgren advanced into the quarters 6-4, 6-3 win over Sameer Kumar; both players are American; second-seeded Facundo Mena of Argentina also advanced with a 6-1, 6-3 win over American Eddie Grabill, but Australian Blake Mott, the No. 3 seed, fell to American Collin Johns 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4).

Here are Thursday's full results, with results listed in bracket order:

SINGLES – SECOND ROUND

Tennys Sandgren (USA) def. Sameer Kumar (USA) 6-4, 6-3; Wil Spencer (USA) def. Christian Harrision (USA) 6-7 (1-7), 6-4, 6-3; Rhyne Williams (USA) def. Alfredo Perez (USA) 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; Jonathan Chang (USA) def. Dominik Koepfer (Germany) 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 7-5; Luke Bambridge (Great Britain) def. Robbie Mudge (USA) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Collin Johns (USA) def. Blake Mott (Australia) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4); Marc Pohlmans (Australia) def. Grayson Goldin (USA) 6-1, 2-0 (retired); Facundo Mena (Argentina) def. Eddie Grabill (USA) 6-1, 6-3

DOUBLES SEMIFINALS

Article continues after sponsor message

Nathan Ponwith/Emil Reinberg (USA) def. George Goldhoff/Martin Redlicki (USA) 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-6; Jesus Bandres (Venezuela)/Facundo Mena (Argentina) def. Tennys Sandgren/Rhyne Williams (USA) 6-4, 6-2

Friday's play, including the singles quarterfinals and doubles final, commences at 9 a.m.; the doubles final will begin no earlier than 1 p.m. at the Simpson Center; the court is yet to be determined, but is tentatively scheduled for Court 2. Here's Friday's schedule (rain or weather could alter the schedule); for live scoring and updates on Friday's play, visit www.lc.edu/usta:

Court 1: Tennys Sandgren (USA) vs. Wil Spencer (USA), 9 a.m.

Court 2: Rhyne Williams (USA) vs. Jonathan Chang (USA), 9 a.m.; Luke Bambridge (Great Britian) vs. Collin Johns (USA), immediately following Williams-Chang match; Nathan Ponwith/Emil Reinberg (USA) vs. Jesus Bandres (Venezuela)/Facundo Mena (Argentina), no earlier than 1 p.m., court TBD (Doubles Final)

Court 6: Marc Pohlmans (Australia) vs. Facundo Mena (Argentina), 9 a.m.

More like this: