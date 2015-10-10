http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/10-10-15-Ted-Simmons.mp3

Yes, Ted Simmons remembers quite well the rivalry with the Chicago Cubs. In particular, the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer recalls the brawl with himself and Bill Madlock in the center of things at home plate.

“The particulars I can’t recall accurately or in sequence, but pretty interesting day,” he smiled and joked that he still watches the video. “Today, YouTube it spends so much time in everyone’s lives–I try to avoid staying on there more than four hours a day.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Speaking before he threw out the first pitch before Game 2 of the NLDS between the Cardinals and Cubs, Simmons shared that he is no longer a special assistant with the Seattle Mariners, but hopes to continue in baseball.

“It’s always hard because there are 30 teams and there are numerous people who find themselves out and numerous people trying to get back as quickly as they can,” explained Simmons. “It’s not a question of who you are or how much know, it’s a question of availability. Sometimes you can find yourself out for a reasonable length of time because those positions that you might think you’re suited for may have already been taken or a team that you might be connected with might already have such a person.”

That said, Simmons remains hopeful that he can hook on with another franchise and is comfortable with his evolution as the game has changed the last few years.

“You try over the years to not become a dinosaur, transition as the game changes,” said Simmons. “I understand the nature of what people have done the last 15-20 years with analytics and I’d like to think that I’ve come up to speed.”

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports