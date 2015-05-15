Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons this morning released a written press release to the media with his comments concerning a video that was released involving an Alton police officer and two juveniles.

The incident occurred on Jan. 26 at the Alton Police Department and involved the officer spraying mace at two juveniles in a holding cell.

Simmons said the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation in to the matter.

“Upon completion of the investigation, which I have ordered the Chief of Detectives to expedited, discipline will be instituted,” Simmons said. “The current policy regarding the reporting of use of force incidents contains no deadline. This is going to change. I, in consultation with my staff and legal counsel, have begun the process to revise all policies to ensure all issues are reviewed and resolved in a more defined, more timely matter.”

The incident was first brought to Chief Simmons’ attention on or about March 17, he said in the release.

“At that time, I gave a directive to members of my senior staff to ensure any report related to this incident was properly completed and given to me so I could review it, initiate an investigation, and administer proper discipline.

“I received the final reports on this incident only last week. I regret not giving those assigned this duty a deadline, or following up with them sooner so this issue could already be resolved. I am also disappointed in the staff officers who failed to submit the reports in a timely manner.”

The behavior found in the video will not be tolerated, Simmons said, and proper discipline will be administered upon completion of the Internal Affairs investigation.

“Such behavior is not reflective of the professional, dedicated staff of the Alton Police Department,” Simmons said. “I am committed to ensuring the transparency and accountability of this department and remain confident that the officers in the Alton Police Department are some of the best in the Metro East area.”

