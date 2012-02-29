Litigation firm to match up to $25,000 in donations for next 60 days

ALTON, Ill., Mar. 1, 2012 – The Simmons Firm, one of the St. Louis region’s largest personal injury law firms, has announced a new fundraising effort to match donations up to $25,000 to the Greater St. Louis Labor Council’s “$5 for the Fight” Emergency Relief Fund, assisting union members and their families facing financial hardship.

“The Simmons Firm has been a longtime supporter of workers’ rights and unions,” said Mike Angelides, managing shareholder of the Simmons Firm. “We hope others will be even more motivated to help local union families when they know their donation will go twice as far.”

The “$5 for the Fight” Fund was originally established in 1996 by the St. Louis Labor Council, AFL-CIO, to assist union members and their families during a financial crisis while they supported a collective bargaining action. It was redirected in 2009 to support unemployed union families, who through no fault of their own, had fallen on hard times because of the down economy. Last year, the campaign raised $134,000 that helped 472 families pay their rent, afford their mortgage, keep their utilities on, eliminate medical bills and more.

“This fundraiser helps St. Louis families who have spent decades working hard to improve their lives and their surrounding communities,” said Simmons Firm Attorney Chris Guinn. “We hope to help raise $50,000 through ‘$5 for the Fight’ and give folks a helping hand during these difficult economic times.”

The $50,000 raised from the Simmons campaign would mark the largest corporate donation the fundraiser has received since it started. All donations will directly benefit St. Louis-area families because the labor council and the United Way of Greater St. Louis cover administration costs.

“The “$5 for the Fight” Emergency Fund is only possible because of generous donations made by caring businesses like the Simmons Firm, union organizations and dedicated individuals. Without them, many of these families would have nowhere to turn for help,” said Robert A. Soutier, president of the Greater St. Louis Labor Council. “Thanks to the leadership of the Simmons Firm, we hope it will be possible for us to help even more unemployed union workers with mortgage payments, rent, utilities, medical bills and more in the coming year.”

Donations can be made by check or online. Mail a check or money order to “$5 for the Fight,” c/o St. Louis Labor Council, 3301 Hollenberg Drive, Bridgeton, MO 63044 and include your union affiliation if applicable. To make an online donation, visit www.labortribune.com and click “$5 for the Fight” Donations in the left hand column. An option to create a reoccurring automated donation is also available.

About Simmons Browder Gianaris Angelides & Barnerd LLC:

The Simmons Firm is a litigation firm with practices in asbestos, intellectual property infringement, personal injury, pharmaceutical injury litigation and commercial litigation. With offices in Illinois, Missouri and California, the firm has secured more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements on behalf of thousands of individuals, families and businesses. In addition, the Simmons Firm has pledged over $15 million to cancer research and proudly supports its local communities through other charitable causes. For more information about the Simmons Firm, visit http://www.simmonsfirm.com.

